Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are undoubtedly painting the town red. But like their contemporaries, the much-in-love couple has also never been upfront about their private life. However, Rhea seems to have decided to break her silence on their current status.

Known for her roles in films like 'Sonali Cable', 'Jalebi' and 'Mere Dad ki Maruti', Rhea had no releases in the past year. But is looking forward to the future and has said that she will not do a film for "the sake of being visible".

Opening about her bond with the 'MS Dhoni' star Sushant, she made no clear distinctions on whether they are dating or not.

"We've been very good friends for many years. I am fond of working towards our shared goals, like starting our new NGO, and travelling. If there is anything else between us or not, this isn't something that I want to disclose yet," she told Hindustan Times in an interview.

What's Rhea-Sushant's NGO about?

Rhera revealed that the NGO will provide free education to needy children. "As actors, we do have certain powers. I want to use them for the right cause," Rhea expressed.

Wondering how the two got along even though they haven't collaborated for any project? Let us break it down. Sara Ali Khan, who starred alongside Sushant in the 2019 film 'Kedarnath', is best friends with Rhea. Seems like the two exchanged smiles during the shoot of the movie and rest is history. The chirpy duo even enjoyed a stay in the lap of nature in June last year in Ladakh.

Sushant and Rhea house hunting in Bandra?

Earlier this month, it was reported that the duo is planning to move in together to a new abode. Due to some issues with her landlord, Rhea and Sushant have now begun house hunting in Bandra as they want to avoid nuisance.

It was reported earlier that Sushant moved out of his own house as his neighbours used to get disturbed with his parties and loud music. Sushant too was unhappy about several things so he shifted to Rhea's house.

Sushant's previous flings

Sushant was earlier rumoured to be dating Kriti Sanon, with whom he had worked in 'Raabta'. He has also been in a relationship with his daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande for the longest.

Rhea, who hasn't yet worked in scores of Bollywood movies, believes that the industry stereotypes and confines actors in boxes, but women need to "prove" that they are "women of substance". She is all prepped to be seen opposite Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in 'Chehre'.