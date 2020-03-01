After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand confession of love, if there is one 'supposed' couple the entire nation is rooting for, it has to be Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. And why exactly have they sent the entire internet into a tizzy? Well, probably because theirs is the perfect example of 'desi babu gori mem', which resonates with a vast majority of the country's youth.

While Vicky Kaushal's back-to-back powerful performances have helped him emerge as the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, Katrina has and will always remain Bollywood's most sought after actress. So naturally, when Katrina professed her desire to act alongside Vicky and the man fainted, we all had our fingers crossed! And finally, when reports of the two going out have started surfacing, we couldn't be any happier.

However, there is just one glitch. The duo just doesn't seem ready to accept or speak about it, especially Vicky Kaushal, who seems quite 'guarded' about it. We think we might know the answer. Take a look.

Still brewing: Well, the most logical answer to this seems to be that perhaps Vicky and Katrina are still shuttling between the phase of 'close friends' and 'lovers'. Haven't we all been through this phase of getting butterflies in our stomach at the mention of someone's name or getting goosebumps at the thought of being with someone? It be might be possible that they are taking their own sweet time to figure out, understand and know each other better before rushing into anything. Or even better, they might be slowly falling-in-love!

Twitter

Past relationships: It is no secret that both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have had several break-ups and they might have been carrying huge relationship baggage into this one. And one thing both of them must have learned from their previous relationships is not to talk about it until it turns into something substantial.

Career: It is no secret that in this industry, once you talk about your love life, your personal life gains prominence over your professional life. Something which the duo might not want right now.

Jinx: Last, but not the least, we have seen several celebs break-up soon after proclaiming their love. Maybe they really want to protect this budding relationship from the evil-eye this time.