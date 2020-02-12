After breaking up with Salman Khan and then going through a heartbreak with Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif has been looking for a stable relationship. She has been single for the longest time but little did she know that love was always following her. She struck a chord with Vicky Kaushal who had always been in awe of the starlet.

Though Katrina and Vicky are yet to formally announce their love for each other, the two like spending quality time with each other. They have been spotted together on various occassions, be it Diwali or their private dinner outings. And the reason why Katrina Kaif is apparently taking time to settle down with Vicky, is because she had been in two minds for a while now.

"But now she is sure of her feelings for Vicky (Kaushal). He has been a friend for some time now. He is trustworthy, dependable, and devoted. In brief, all that Katrina ever wanted the man in her life to be," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Unlike Ranbir, Vicky is not commitment-phobic

A source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky Kaushal is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends. And yet again, the source has reiterated that Katrina and Vicky are serious about each other.

"Vicky and Katrina are serious about each other. Neither of them is prone to get into a frivolous relationship. Unlike Ranbir, Vicky is not commitment-phobic. He will take his relationship with Katrina to the right conclusion," the source said.

And if the reports are to be believed, Katrina and Vicky may soon come out as a couple and accept their relationship publicly.