Reports about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating had been doing the rounds for a while now. The two had been spotted together several times during their dinner outings in Mumbai. A source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends.

Though Katrina and Vicky aren't formally dating but it is being said that the two are definitely interested in each other. And it looks like the lovebirds want to guard their personal lives.

When Vicky was recently asked about dating Katrina Kaif, he told Deccan Chronicle, "I don't feel there is any scope of clarifications in that. I will only like to say that you have to guard your personal life; sometimes I have been so open in my personal life because I can't lie. If you speak one lie then you have to guard it, and in the bargain, you end up lying more. If you give one statement, the discussions heat up. By the time it reaches you again, there is a changed version and the queries are also different. Then you have to justify those queries, and at that point in time, you may be busy doing some other character. In fact, speaking frankly, there is no story at all."

Talking about love

Vicky Kaushal said, "I feel love is the best feeling. One finds himself to be in the best phase while experiencing love. Whatever he does, he does it with vigour, good intentions and motives. I feel it is a truly beautiful feeling."

After breaking up with Harleen Sethi, it was reported that Vicky was seeing actress Malavika Mohanan, Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds co-star. Prior to this, Vicky was also in news for his alleged closeness to Bhumi Pednekar who was cited as the reason for his breakup with Harleen Sethi.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if there's any spark between Katrina and Vicky and whether or not they will come out in the open and accept their relationship.