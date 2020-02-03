We all have seen Katrina Kaif giving her best in each of her films but seems like her upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' is too close to her heart that she has taken on dual duties on the sets! Yes, and while her regular job is undoubtedly acting, the other might take you by surprise. She was also spotted serving as the cleaning lady on the sets! Unbelievable right?

Well, this is what her co-actor Akshay Kumar recently document on social media recently. Although, this isn't to be taken too seriously as it all was apparently banter between the cast. Akshay shot his leading lady while she was engaged in sweeping the floor who then turns to him and starts hitting him lightly.

The 'Khiladi' Kumar of Bollywood called her the 'Swachh Bharat ambassador' while sharing the clip on his Instagram handle.

Catch Katrina sweeping:

Katrina is one of those actors who is generally seen on the serious side in interviews, shows etc. but seeing her in this jocular mood definitely took us by surprise.

The upcoming feature seems promising enough to be a blockbuster hit at the box office as it boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn with Katrina. And as a surprise element, it is also likely to feature the remake of the famous 'Tip Tip Barsa' song from the 90s.

Sooryavanshi trailer launch

While it is being said that the much-awaited trailer of Sooryavanshi will also be launched by the end of February on the popular TV show 'Bigg Boss' hosted by Salman Khan.

"Around two weeks back, the team of the film had revealed on their page that the trailer will be out on February 27. They however quickly put it down. But it seems that the trailer will be out on the same day and exactly a month before the film's release on March 27. The trailer of Rohit's last film Simmba, in fact, unveiled on December 3, 2018 and its release date was December 27! Same happened with Golmaal Again trailer, unveiled 29 days before release," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit displeased with Katrina?

Although, she is Rohit's leading lady in the film, Rohit earlier opened up about the downside of working with the actress as he really had a tough time answering her questions on the sets.

As we all know that Rohit Shetty's films come with a lot of drama, action and high-flying stunts with cars flying around everywhere. The director cares least about clothes that his actors wear in his movies unlike Karan Johar who dwells into details. And Katrina Kaif, who always wanted to be a Rohit Shetty heroine, troubled the director with too many questions.

"She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, 'Is this right?' So much theory, I can't do. After a point, I am switched off. 'Do you think this grey colour is nice?' Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It's just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please)," Rohit Shetty said on No Filter Neha.

Adding that clothes play an important role in his normal middle-class film like Sooryavanshi, Rohit said, "Tu kapda pehen aur aa (Just wear the clothes and come), it's like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!"

The film is slated for a release on March 27, this year. It also stars Gulshan Grover in an important role.