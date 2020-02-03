When he said "I liked my (Love Aaj Kal) trailer more" a few days back, was Saif Ali Khan serious or just said it casually in a jocular way? Because now the actor has put us in a greater confusion as he recently stated that it was a "mild competitive joke."

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' has been stealing the limelight not only because it will be the first time the two will be seen together onscreen, but also because the film is a sequel to the 2009 feature of the same name which starred Sara's father Saif and Deepika Padukone.

Saif's reaction on 'Love Aaj Kal' trailer

And as soon as the trailer of the film was out, there were comparisons made with the first and soon came Saif statement on the new one. "Ahmmm..I don't know why.. I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. Yes, I saw the trailer and I obviously wish them all the very best and wish Sara the best in everything she does. She is my daughter. Ahmmm.. I kind of liked my trailer more. What to say?" he had said.

But now adding a twist to his own statement which caught serious media attention, Saif tried to duck it saying it was a "mildly competitive joke". "With my daughter, I tried to crack a mildly competitive joke. I'm saying I kind of liked our more but obviously this is a completely different movie. And I don't think it's perhaps right to compare but, of course, the producers have chosen the same name and I am quite possessive over our film," he told The Times of India.

Saif calls it a joke

Emphasizing that his remark was just a joke, he added "I don't want to come across the wrong way because of course what I said was a joke. A little bit of teasing is good."

Coming after a decade, the sequel is also helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the man behind the first. Although, fans didn't seem that satisfied after the trailer was out. Many said that Kartik and Sara are both trying too desperately to act and that shows, while few said that the trailer lacked the original 'Love Aaj Kal'.

'Flop show,' 'pathetic acting', 'Kartik Aaryan can't play anything other than Kartik Aaryan', 'Trying too desperately to act', 'terribly missing Saif and Deepika in the trailer' were some of the reactions to the trailer on Youtube and Twitter.

On the other hand, Sara's father and 'Love Aaj Kal' alum Saif believes that the feature will be relevant in any generation as it is totally about the ever-evolving language of love.

"I do understand that the idea behind the film is that when the minute the language of love kind of changes, one can make this film with every generation. So I'm sure it's a completely different film from ours. And all the best guys, just a joke," he said.

Saif on Kartik-Sara's chemistry

Kartik and Sara's love saga has been in the news lately and there were reports that the two have parted ways. But talking about the two, Saif called their chemistry "interesting".

"I think it is very interesting. Both of them are tremendously popular actors. I'm sure you know people are going to flock to see the movie," he expressed.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine's Day.