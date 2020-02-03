Between Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, what's that one thing common which makes these leading Bollywood ladies stand out from the rest? Their immense will power which helped them in there fat to fit journey!

While today they may be known to raise the hotness quotient with their resplendent glam and charm, these ladies didn't possess the chiselled physique earlier as they do today. Even after day-long shoots and tiring outings, they carried on with their transformation only to inspire all those watching them closely.

So, here's a glance at the most inspiring Bollywood actress' transformations which will surely inject a sheer sense of envy and motivation at the same time.

1- Sara Ali Khan (reduced about 40 kilos)

This bubbly, chirpy newbie who is just two films old in the business made sure to leave her mark with her debut performance in the drama 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she was a completely different person in an appearance before the film. Sara has battled PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and during her study in foreign, she became an overweight girl. It was then that Sara realized and challenged self to work on her body and the result is clearly visible today.

2- Bhumi Pednekar (reduced 27 kilos)

It won't be wrong to address her as the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' girl as she made space for self in the industry with this film. Being an obese girl in your debut is no easy task and Bhumi seems to have made a very daring decision, the results of which are evident today. While she had no such plans of acting, she was selected for the role when she was already 72, on a condition that she has to put on more weight. But what happened after the film is not just remarkable but commendable!

3- Alia Bhatt (reduced 16 kilos)

Daughter of a director and an actor, Alia was called a product of nepotism but she chose to rise and shine on her own. And while she is always seen dresses up to the nine in her fit body, Alia wasn't the same before. A few years ago, a video clip of her auditioning in a chubby avatar went viral. But filmmaker Karan Johar wanted a 'toned, slim' Shanaya for 'SOTY', so Alia had to shed off about 16 kilos.

4- Kareena Kapoor Khan (reduced 20 kilos)

She is not an uncommon name to the list as Kareena became synonyms to size Zero years ago when she boldly flaunted her sleek and lean body in 'Tashan'. She just took the world by storm when she rocked the killer abs in the film for which she went down from 68 to 48. Although, she wasn't a fatty before that but was more on the fluffy side.

5- Sonam Kapoor (reduced 30 kilos)

Popular as a fashion icon today, the 'Saawariya' debutant and Anil Kapoor's daughter wasn't this fit earlier. Even in her first film, she was more on the heavy side. Moreover, she is a trained classical dancer and was once told by a filmmaker that she needs to shed off some extra kilos. So, taking the criticism positively, Sonam emerged as the new fit girl and even flaunted a crafted body in 'Bewakoofiyan'.

6- Parineeti Chopra (reduced 28 kilos)

Even though she now measures lighter on the weighing scale, Parineeti hasn't lost her cuteness yet! But in order to feel and look even better, Pari too worked out harder and talking about her transformation, she once expressed, "I am a 25-year-old and there is no reason for me to look fat. I am losing even more weight because I want to look better." She then changed from size 38 to size 30.

7- Katrina Kaif

A decade ago in 2010, she was seen in the sexy 'Sheila' avatar but if you transverse back she had a flabby body. From her debut film 'Boom' to the 2009 release 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani', she showed a massive transformation.