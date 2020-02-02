Anushka Sharma made a blast with her debut performance back in 2008 and since then she has been winning hearts with the diverse roles she played.

Whether it is being a coy Tani in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' or playing a cheerful, upfront Akira in 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Anushka has always lead the pack with the choice of her roles.

However, of late the actress was unable to cast a magic spell at the box office with her films like 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', 'Zero'; which seemed to have sent the actress in hibernation as 2019 saw no releases of the actress.

In a recent interview, the actress has indicated at making wrong choices and apparently she meant those aforementioned films.

Anushka reveals why she took break in 2019

The actress has stayed off from big screen after the 2018 release 'Zero' and acknowledged that she has made some unhealthy choices in the past and during her time off the screen , she said that she is working on her life different from what is seen on big screens.

For all those fans waiting to know why the actress stayed away from the screen for over a year, here's the answer. "I was on autopilot, and it got exhausting."

"There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren't necessarily healthy.

"I needed to try other things, things that didn't fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time," Anushka told Grazia magazine.

'Never a good time to step away from creative opportunities'

She also accepted that after her continuous and fast-paced run in the tinsel town, she needed to decelerate and grow, she added, "There's never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out."

"I don't know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people."

Her authentic exchanges with people have been well documented on social media by the actress. During her New Year's Eve celebration in Switzerland with husband Virat Kohli, she walked into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal and the four seemed to have a gala time.

Even more, Anushka "tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand."

Earlier in an interview, Anushka had disclosed that she likes to be in her own space at times and declared herself an anti-social person. Well, it all seems justified now pretty well!

Anushka on her work front

She was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Zero'. That year she also had the release of 'Sui Dhaga' alongside Varun Dhawan. In 2019, while she stayed away from films and shoots, Anushka accompanied husband Virat on his Australia and West Indies tours.

On the work front, her production firm Clean Slate Films has two upcoming releases lined up – 'Bulbul' on Netflix and a web series were written by Sudip Sharma for Amazon.