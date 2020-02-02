Was there fling never true? This is a question that Sara Ali Khan doing rounds after the Love Aaj Kal got candid about her relationship with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan, recently.

From debuting in 'Kedarnath' to getting her third film opposite, Sara seems to have got it all in just a short span of time. But now in a new string of events, she claimed that her relationship with Kartik was never a thing!

It all started when she appeared on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show with her father Said Ali Khan and revealed a crush on Kartik.

Since then, things started brewing up and their love seemed to have baked well. And now while she is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Love Aaj Kal', a sequel to the 2009 film of the same name, she has made a shocking revelation.

'I say things just for effect'

"Everything I say is to be taken with a pinch of salt because sometimes I say things just for effect." What? Now, what does it mean? Addressing her thing with Kartik more clearly, Sara added that she has never worked with Kartik.

"I don't think I've worked with Kartik, it was Veer I met on the sets of the film. I don't think Sara and Kartik ever hung out together, it was Veer and Zoe," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.

Now, what does one make of this statement after all their time together and visiting each other on sets? While Sara had earlier paid a visit to the actor in Lucknow on the sets of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', Kartik flew down to Bangkok to meet Sara who was shooting for 'Coolie No 1'.

As per several reports, the 'Kedarnath' debutant even drove to Kartik's residence to celebrate New Year's Eve. She was spotted by paps there.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be going strong in their relationship though there was no such confirmed news from either of these stars but according to sources, they parted ways as both were unable to take time to spend with each other because of their busy schedules and now after Sara's this comment seems like she was trying to hint the same.

'Love Aaj Kal'

Their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal is a reboot of the 2009 film of the same name, which starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine's Day.