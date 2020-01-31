From being the hottest buzz of the town to moving forward in their own ways, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have had all the best and worst times of their lives. The amazing duo which was once the limelight stealer parted ways a while ago. Although, Ranbir has been and will be a ladies' man but he was pretty much into his former partner as he once called himself a "Katrina Kaif encyclopedia."

Unbelievable right? But it's true. Many a times the actor has been linked with his co-actors before the release of their films. Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, these all are names that Ranbir has been linked with in the past. But he had never declared himself an "encyclopedia" other than for his 'Jagga Jasoos' co-actor.

Ranbir knows it all about Katrina

While promoting the film some three years ago, the two stopped by a rapid fire quiz for Bollywood Hungama wherein they had to answer things about each other. It was then when Ranbir proved that he knows it all about Katrina. From answering where was Katrina born to what was her character's name in a certain film, he answered it all correct!

"Ask me anything about her. I am a Katrina Kaif encyclopedia." Later when he was asked a tricky question, Ranbir again uttered the same adding that "Ranbir doesn't get tricked about Katrina!" he had said on the show.

While it didn't seem to be the other way round too as Katrina answered about 2-3 questions wrong and ultimately Ranbir turned out to be the ultimate winner. However, he said that he still would have been "victorious" had he lost to Katrina.

"There is a lot of joy in losing to Katrina being such an ardent Katrina Kaif fan and an encyclopedia. She doesn't know much about my life, its not worth knowing. But it's worth knowing about her and there's still so much to know and learn, understand and I will continue my pursuit of knowing Katrina even more and even deeper," he explained while Katrina blushed sitting right next to him.

"She's like an Onions, layers after layers (said almost 10 times) and we haven't even come to that 5% of Katrina," he added.

On hearing such a compilation of words, Katrina can't help but laud the actor for the wonderful "emotional speech" complementing him for a "wonderful selection of words."

'Ranbir in and as Katrina Kaif'

But Ranbir didn't stop here and splurged out more words from his 'Katrina encyclopedia'. "I think if you ever have an autobiography, you should let me write the foreword of it. Or if anyone's is making a biopic, let me play you! It would be interesting. What do you think? Ranbir Kapoor in and as Katrina Kaif," Ranbir expressed.

Ranbir-Alia

However amazing the two have been during their stint with each other, they separated and Ranbir is now linked with Alia Bhatt. The two will be seen opposite each other for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

There were reports that two have already started their hunt of the perfect honeymoon destination.

What's on their list?

As of now, the classic couple has their eyes on locations like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others. Doesn't only the name of these locations entice you to pack your bags! The choices are quite lavish, aren't they? If the couple does tie the knot this very year, it is sure to become the wedding of the year!