Dressed in dazzling white couture, Kartik Aaryan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra but more than his ensemble, what caught eyes is his visible joy on sharing the stage with none other than the resplendent 'Geet' from 'Jab We Met'!. Yes, we mean Kareena Kapoor!

Just as beautifully they both complemented each other, so did their specially crafted outfits. Kareena wore a lengthy floor touching Lehenga paired with an enchanting blouse which boasted of a plunging neckline.

Meanwhile, Kartik looked like the most desirable man in a handsomely styled Sherwani with a pair of white sports shoes.

Despite their age difference, the two cheerful souls looked like a perfect couple and Kartik was unable to take his eyes off his beautiful partner while they graced the ramp.

Check out the pics:

While the pair looked straight out of a fairy tail, this isn't the first time they have walked the ramp together.

They have earlier graced the stage two years ago for Manish Malhotra's Summer Couture 2018 line in Singapore.

Kartik reveals about his crush on Kareena

It was then that the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' had revealed that he had a major crush on Bebo. "She is a commercial actress. Like me, she loves watching and being a part of mainstream cinema.

It was lovely spending time with her. I've always had a crush on Kareena Kapoor," he had said.

Kareena and Kartik's relationship has another aspect too as the actor and Sara Ali Khan have been linked together for a long time. While Kareena and Sara don't share the motherly bond, they share a rather loving connect.

Sara and Kartik were rumoured to be going strong in their relationship though there was no such confirmed news from either of these stars but according to sources, they parted ways as both were unable to take time to spend with each other because of their busy schedules and now after Sara's this comment seems like she was trying to hint the same.

'Love Aaj Kal'

Sara and Kartik are all set to be seen for the first time on-screen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal', which is a sequel to the 2009 film of the same name. The first starred Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the movies are helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

The Sara and Kartik-starrer is set to hit the silver screen on February 14, which is also celebrated as Valentine's Day.