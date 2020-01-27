Christmas 2020 would have witnessed a major clash between two big superstars, had one of them not stepped back for the other. We are talking about Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bachchan Pandey', both of which were set to open in theatres this year around Christmas.

But in a major show of friendship, mutual understanding and healthy competition, Akshay decided to shift the release date of his film to next year on January 22. Not only did he show a big heart but it was a wonderful display of camaraderie between the superstars."

Akshay backs off for Aamir

Going gaga over this "warm gesture" shown by the 'Khiladi' star, Aamir took to Twitter to thank his friend and wrote, "Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. A."

In no time, Akshay responded back sharing a yet another intense look of his from 'Bachchan Pandey' and assured Aamir that "they are friends." "Anytime @aamir_khan, we're all friends here. Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey!" he wrote.

Although, the shift in release date created another mess for him as Akshay's 'Bell Bottom' was also scheduled to hit big screens on January 22. In the wake of the present scenario, he also shared the new release date of his second film which has now been slated for a release on April 2 next year.

'Forrest Gump' remake

'Laal singh Chaddha' is surely on the watch list of many as the film is the Hindi remake of the 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. Aamir's eccentric yet comic looks from the upcoming feature have already won many hearts. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and is directed by Advait Chandan.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor will shoot for the film in 100 different locations across India to give it an authentic look. Talking about the film, he had said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

Meanwhile, Akshay's 'Bachchan Pandey' is directed by Farhad Samji and will have Kriti Sanon paired opposite the lead. While he owned the last year with four films; each one of which managed to easily surpass the Rs. 150 crore mark, it is to see if next year will also be ruled by 'Khiladi' Kumar!