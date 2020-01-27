After a number of link-ups and patch-ups, Ranbir Kapoor seems to have finally found his 'the one' in the 'Student of the Year' debutant Alia Bhatt. There is hardly a thing that the two does which doesn't make us believe in fairytale love stories. And after their recent Bangkok getaway, they are likely to settle down and are already looking for some exotic location for their honeymoon!

One of the most handsome couples both on and off-screen, Ranbir and Alia sure are a great combination of cuteness and maturity and fans are eager to see them wedded soon. However, an apparent insight report by SpotboyE is suggesting that the duo has started the hunt for their honeymoon destination.

What's on their list?

As of now, the classic couple has their eyes on locations like Gstaad in Switzerland, Bahamas and Finland, among others. Doesn't only the name of these locations entice you to pack your bags! The choices are quite lavish, aren't they? If the couple does tie the knot this very year, it is sure to become the wedding of the year!

How did it start?

It was during the filming of their film, Brahmastra, that the duo came together and eventually fell-in-love. Alia Bhatt when asked about her crush in the tinsel, as expected, uttered Ranbir's name.

She reportedly told that she met Ranbir when she was 11-years-old. She had auditioned for 'Black' and since then she had a crush on him. The actress also revealed that when he came in 'Saawariya', she had already seen him.

Later, Ranbir too got candid about the relationship in an interview with a magazie. He said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what's the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in a film in Ayan Mukerji's'Brahmastra' which is scheduled to release later this year, however, no date has been confirmed yet.

Other star couples likely to wed this year

Whether they walk down the aisle or not, fans are all eager to see them do it. The wedding list 2020 also includes Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar among others.