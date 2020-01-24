As the wedding season steps in, reports of actors tying the knot soon are rife. One couple in the list is Aditya Roy Kapur and Diva Dhawan. But is Aditya all set to walk down the aisle with his model girlfriend or not, the actor recently shared.

The actor had earlier stated that he told his mother he is single currently. He said the topic of marriage is nowhere on his mind. In an interview recently, the actor complimented Diva for handling the matter well and said, "She gave a nice statement, saying there is no truth to it and I reiterated it. I guess it gathered steam after we went out for dinner."

While being apprehensive of accepting any beef between the two, he added, "We have been friends for years and hadn't met in a while. But we got papped and that's where it started from. Marriage is something far-fetched for me. I am in no hurry."

Aditya has worked in a number of films, starting right from the 2009 release 'London Dreams'. But he shot to fame when he bagged a role in Mohit Suri's film 'Aashiqui 2', where he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor.

After a long run, he is yet again set to collaborate with Suri in 'Malang'. For the first time, he will be seen opposite Disha Patani and the two have already taken the internet by storm after a steamy poster of the movie was released.

Aditya's preparations for 'Malang'

Aditya has shared that there wasn't ample time for any preparation as he jumped into the shoot right after 'Kalank'. "Usually, you get time to train before you start such a film. But, I was doing Kalank and had to jump straight into Malang. Having grown up watching action films and idolising Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Jackie Chan, were the only prep I had, which kind of channelled through this character," he said.

His upcoming projects

The actor has a number of films in his kitty, including the Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' alongside Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt; and Anurag Basu's 'Ludo', which will be a multi-starrer film.

His upcoming release 'Malang' will open in theatres on February 7.