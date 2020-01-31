Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Taimur has become the apple of everybody's eyes. While the boy never fails to grab attention, he is hogging the headlines yet again. This time, it is not because of his cuteness but love life!

Yes, you read it right. Although Taimur is just three, speculations about his future are already being made. His mother Kareena recently gave an answer regarding her son's future girlfriend. Her statement will surely intrigue you.

Kareena and Taapsee on 'What Women Want'

On her radio show 'What Women Want', the actress welcomed Taapsee Pannu where the two discussed a number of issues, including women's safety. It was during this fun segment when the host Kareena presented in front of her guest a slew of scenarios to which the answer was just to be given with options – 'safe' or 'unsafe'.

Kareena came up with a situation asking Taapsee what her reaction would be if her son brings his girlfriend home. However, Taapsee smartly dodged the bullet by saying Kareena would be able to answer the question better.

Maintaining that she is way far from the given scenario, Taapsee said, "You can tell me that. How would you feel? When I will get married, when I will have a son, when he will have a girlfriend... I think you are still closer to that time, so you can help me know," she added.

Kareena's answer

While trying to get away with the question initially, the 39-year-old said, "Nahi yaar, I don't know. But I am that type. I'm a Punjabi mother."

Taapsee further asked her if she would welcome Taimur's girlfriend with parathas (stuffed bread), she replied with "unsafe". "Nahi, bohot unsafe hai! I will be like, mat aao yahaan pe (No, it's very unsafe! I will be like, don't come here)," she added.

No doubt Kareena is a mother like every other and finds her son the best. In an interview earlier, she had said that Taimur is the most "amazing and cutest child". Recently, the mother-son duo had a gala time when Kareena took Taimur to meet Peppa Pig, one of the most adored cartoon characters.

Kareena's professional life

On the work front, the actress is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Good Newwz'. The film has raked in over Rs. 300 crores at the box office. She will next be seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium', a sequel to the 2017 hit 'Hindi Medium'.

Moreover, this year she will be seen together with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' on Christmas. The film is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.