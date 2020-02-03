Great news for all the 'Munna Bhai' fans out there! After much ado and confusion over the third film in the 'Munna Bhai' franchise, 'Shikara' filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed that the film is surely happening! Now, if that is not a good news then what is?

The film was earlier put in jeopardy when 'Sanju' filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was caught in the #MeToo movement. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman crew on multiple occasions for six months during the making of his blockbuster film Sanju.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra confirms

But now Vidhu's recent statement came as a breeze of fresh air in the summer. Exuding his excitement over completing the film, Vidhu assured that the film work would resume as he is excited to make a "fun" film, after the release of 'Shikara' on February 7.

"I really want to make 'Munna Bhai'. It (Shikara) was a very tiring film because it was very close to my heart. I want to make some fun films now. I have been wanting to do 'Munna Bhai' for a long time. Now finally, we have something that I would want to do," he was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

This third film in the 'Munna Bhai' universe will follow the earlier two releases –'Munna Bhai MBBS' in 2003 and 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' in 2006; both of which were helmed by Hirani. After the release of the first, the titular character Munna and his close aide Circuit, were two characters who shot to different height of fame and hold the same spot even today.

'Munna Bhai 3' cast

Speaking of the cast of the third; Vidhu indicated that the film would be incomplete without the original and said, "It will be with Sanjay Dutt and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there."

Earlier, there were reorts that Hirani might replace Arshad Warsi with Ranbir Kapoor but an official announcement is still awaited.

Moreover, he shared that he will start working on the paused project from 10th February. "I am going to work on it from 10th (February). We have got the right idea but we have to work on that. I can't say how much time it will take to make but I really want to make it, because wherever I go people ask me about it. Even at the airport, people keep asking me, 'when will Munna Bhai come?'. So, we have to make it before people get upset with us!" he told the media.

The first film revolved around a local goon who tries his hands on studying medical to fulfill his father's dream while the second film was about the titular character learning Gandhian ideals after he falls in love with a RJ.