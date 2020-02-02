Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor returned to his home country last year after a long stay in New York as he was seeking treatment there for cancer. But in a short span of his return, the actor has yet again been admitted to a hospital in the national capital as per reports.

The 67-year-old who has given almost half of his life to the Hindi film industry has been hospitalized and he is seeking treatment for an infection. Seems like the increasing pollution has taken a toll on his health.

"I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," he told PTI.

One of the renowned artists in tinsel town, Rishi was in the USA for almost a year and a half. And since then fans have missed seeing the gem on screen.

Ranbir-Alia to fly to Delhi

In the wake of his current health situation, it is being said that his son Ranbir Kapoor along with his rumuored girlfriend Alia Bhatt are by the ailing father in the capital.

Given the condition, the actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor also skipped the Mehendi ceremony of Armaan Jain on Saturday.

In an interview earlier, Rishi exclaimed how excited he is to make a comeback in Bollywood which he did with films like 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' and 'The Body' last year.

And now the actor was back again on the track. He even signed a film with actress Deepika Padukone which is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Rishi and Deepika will be seen in the shoes of Robert DeNiro and Anne Hathaway. We hope for the speedy recovery of the actor so that he makes a presence on the screen soon.

The news for Ranbir and Alia might be even more distressing as earlier in the day, they happily announced the release date of Ayan Mukerji's Magnum opus 'Brahmastra'.

The feature also staring megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been in the news for over a year and hence the announcement of it's release was a grand affair too.

Alia-Ranbir makes their relationship official

Alia shared a very cute video where she is seen filming ger beau Ranbir Kapoor's conversation with director Ayan and Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Ranbir confirms that his parents feel he is not doing any film but is seen playing football and roaming with his girlfriend.

He tells Ayan to announce the release date of the much-delayed film. It will hit big screens on December 4 this year.

Later, Ayan too is heard saying that here your girlfriend is seen filming the video. Coming back to Bhamastra the film was pushed to summer 2020, because, Ayan in a statement explained that in order to deliver his vision, his VFX team would need more time, leading to a delay in the film's release.

Touted as a fantasy adventure franchise, Brahmastra stars Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Brahmastra also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. We are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film.