After the success of Ghost stories on Netflix, Karan Johar's upcoming horror movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship dropped its trailer yesterday. The trailer looks terrifying, going with the dramatic Dharma theme. Bhoot is spine-chilling and will give you goosebumps.

The trailer opens with a dark background where a ship is sinking and there is a story attached to the spooky background. Bhoot looks promising and we are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

The film has Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar as protagonists. At the press conference, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal spoke at length about the film and how was their collaboration with each other and if Karan Johar has experienced anything spooky in real life and many more.

On Karan Johar's tryst with Bhoot...

Bhoot is solid horror storytelling and we would like to take this franchise ahead. Karan shares a funny yet spooky incident that happened on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Farah Khan was with me at the recce. Later on, I went to sleep and around 11 pm, someone was loudly banging my door; I got up with a startle, went to the door and it was Farah Khan in a Mickey Mouse pajama suit.

Karan Johar on Vicky Kaushal's relationship

I don't get into anyone's personal space and I am a good filmmaker but not a good matchmaker.

Vicky Kaushal on doing a horror film

We are all scared of horror films except our director. I never thought I will do a horror film, but when I read the script and was so scared that I had to do it.

Karan Johar on the current wave of Islamophobia

I am a filmmaker who's directed a film called My Name is Khan. My sensitivities to religions across the world will always be on point. That's something I believe in as a human being, as a citizen of this great country, and generally as a world citizen. Takht, this isn't a story that I wrote. History wrote this story, I'm only telling it.

On Bhoot title that Karan took from Ram Gopal Varma

The original title of the film was Wisdom however RGV was nice enough to let us use Bhoot as the title. Nowadays, it is not easy to get a title, but Ramu was kind enough to give me the title.