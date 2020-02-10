Has the time finally come when we can move past all our male superheroes and shift our focus on a female wonder woman? Whether yes or no, the supremely fit Katrina Kaif is surely in the mood of bringing about a change and how!

The actress is about to complete two decades in the business and it will not be wrong to say that she has depicted almost every possible emotion in the films she has been a part of.

From starring in romcoms to sharing the screen with Salman Khan in action flicks like 'Tiger Zinda Hai', Katrina has walked her way fiercely and is now all set to challenge the existing superheroes.

Katrina as a superhero

Yes, you read it right. The 'Bharat' actress will now be seen as a superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar's next directorial. The two first collaborated in 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', then in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. They are all geared up to reunite but this time with Katrina garnering all the attention single-handedly.

"Ali will be directing this film and is currently finalising the script. They have been planning this project for a while now. It's an exciting project for both as it will showcase never-seen-before stunts in Bollywood. Katrina is currently at her fittest and regular workouts will come in handy. The idea is to spin a franchise," a source close to the development shared with Mumbai Mirror.

Script yet to be finalised

The film will be bankrolled by Ali who is also eyeing Ronnie Screwvala to get some money. Most likely, the upcoming feature is to go on floors this year. "Once Ali has completed the script, he will go on a recce to scout for locations," added the source.

The insider also said that the filmmaker is planning an offshoot for Katrina's character Zoya in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Ali and Katrina's bond is not just the actor-director one but he calls the actress his "closest friend" in the city. "We come from similar middle-class backgrounds, our values are the same, and we discuss everything," the filmmaker had said in an interview.

"On the work front, we're very transparent with each other. If she doesn't like something I'm doing, she lets me know and vice versa. In an industry where friendships don't last even for months, ours has continued for over a decade," he added.

Katrina's last and coming projects

The actress was last seen opposite Salman in 'Bharat' and is currently busy filming for 'Sooryavanshi' in which she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.