Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were in news some time ago when rumours of them dating each other were doing the rounds. While fans of the two stars were excited about the buzz, the actor's parents were also curious to know about Vicky's love life.

The Sanju actor revealed an interesting incident of how his parents mocked him for the rumours of him dating Katrina, and expressed curiosity to know about the girls in his life.

"I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dinning table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it. The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, 'Jis pace pe jaa raha hai, humein toh bata de.' I was like, 'I too don't know what is happening," Vicky reportedly said at a recent event.

The entire buzz around Vicky and the actress' dating rumours had started after the former had broken up with Harleen Sethi. Among many other speculations, it was also being said that Vicky had broken up with Harleen for Katrina. However, the rumours eventually had turned out to be false.

Vicky has been riding high in his career, and also won the best supporting actor award at IIFA 2019 for his performance in Sanju.