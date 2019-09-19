IIFA Awards 2019 is finally over, and the winners have been announced. Apart from being marked by some fantastic performances by the celebs, the mega event honoured some of the fine talents of the industry.

It was certainly a tough judgement as all the nominations were well deserving. IIFA Awards 2019 is one of the biggest Bollywood award shows, and it is always a major honour to be acknowledged here.

One of the most highlighted categories is that of best actor and best actress. Nominations for best actor included Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal.

The best actress nominations included Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Neena Gupta, Rani Mukerji and Tabu.

Below is the complete list of winners of IIFA Awards 2019:

Best picture nominations: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Padmaavat, Raazi and Sanju.

Winner:

Direction nominations: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Amit Ravindernath Sharma for Badhaai Ho, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat, Meghna Gulzar for Raazi and Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju.

Winner: Sriram Raghavan

Best Story nominations

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar for Andhadhun.

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju.

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho.

Harinder S Sikka for Raazi.

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna for Padman.

Winner: Andhadhun

Performance in leading role (Female) nominations: Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Rani Mukerji for Hichki, Tabu for Andhadhun.

Winner: Alia Bhatt

Performance in a Leading Role (Male) nominations: Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Vicky Kaushal for Raazi

Winner: Ranveer Singh

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) nominations: Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Mulk, Radhika Apte for Andhadhun, Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho, Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding.

Winner: Aditi Rao Hydari

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) nominations: Anil Kapoor for Race 3, Jim Sarbh for Padmaavat, Manoj Pahwa for Mulk, Pankaj Tripathi for Stree, Vicky Kaushal for Sanju.

Winner: Vicky Kaushal

Music Direction nominations

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan.

Amit Trivedi for Andhadhun.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat.

Shankar Ehsaan Loy for Raazi.

Winner: Yo Yo Honey, Guru Randhawa and team

Lyrics nominations: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak (Dhadak), Gulzar for Ae Watan (Male) Raazi, Irshad Kamil for Mere Naam Tu (Zero), Jaideep Sahni for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun), Shellee for Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Winner: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Playback Singer (Male) nominations: Abhay Jodhpurkar for Mere Naam Tu (Zero), Amit Trivedi for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun), Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Male) Raazi, Arijit Singh for Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Sukhwinder Singh for Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju).

Winner: Arijit Singh for Ae Watan

Playback Singer (Female) nominations: Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro (Raazi), Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar (Padmaavat), Sunidhi Chauhan for Ae Watan (Female) Raazi, Sunidhi Chauhan for Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya (Sanju), Tulsi Kumar for Paniyon Sa (SatyamevJayate).

Winner: Harshdeep Kaur for Dilbaro

