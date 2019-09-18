Live

The much awaited IIFA Awards 2019 is finally here. The 20th edition of the Academy awards is being held at Mumbai on September 18.

Like every year, IIFA 2019 is going to witness some powerful performances by stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh among others. The show is going to be hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparkshakti Khurrana.

While IIFA 2019 will be broadcast on Colors Viacom18 some days later, we are here to provide you with live updates of the event and the winners list.

Live Updates