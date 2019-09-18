The stage is all set for one of the biggest Bollywood events, IIFA Awards 2019. The mega award show is set to happen on September 18 in Mumbai. While the green carpet starts at 6.30 pm, the main event will commence at 8 pm.

After the fun-filled IIFA Rocks 2019 that was held recently, IIFA Awards will witness flamboyant performances by some of the top Bollywood stars.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fans can expect to enjoy performances by celebs like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Jassie Gill, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, among others. Pictures and videos of the stars rehearsing are already out on social media that further ignited the excitement level.

The award show will have Ayushmann Khurrana and his brother Aparshakti Khurana as the hosts. The sibling duo is known for their bromance, and they are likely to leave the audience in splits. Ayushmann himself shared the news of them hosting the show on social media.

Amidst all the performances and fun, winners of the respective awards including best film, best actor, best actress, etc. will be announced. IIFA Awards is known for its fun quotient and electrifying performances by the stars, and we expect nothing less this year as well.

WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

While the full show will be telecast some days later on Colors Viacom18, people can watch glimpses of the event live online. IIFA has its own social media handles that will put out all the major happenings from the event. Also, there are multiple fan pages that always post pictures and videos from the event on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Link to watch on Facebook

Link to watch on Twitter

Link to watch on Instagram

Some reports stated that the full show will also be live streamed on Voot app.

NOMINATIONS

Best picture: Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Padmaavat, Raazi and Sanju.

Direction: Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun, Amit Ravindernath Sharma for Badhaai Ho, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat, Meghna Gulzar for Raazi and Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju.

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar for Andhadhun.

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani for Sanju.

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho.

Harinder S Sikka for Raazi.

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna for Padman.

Performance in leading role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho, Rani Mukerji for Hichki, Tabu for Andhadhun.

Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun, Rajkummar Rao for Stree, Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju, Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat, Vicky Kaushal for Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Aditi Rao Hydari for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Mulk, Radhika Apte for Andhadhun, Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho, Swara Bhaskar for Veere Di Wedding.

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Race 3, Jim Sarbh for Padmaavat, Manoj Pahwa for Mulk, Pankaj Tripathi for Stree, Vicky Kaushal for Sanju.

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan.

Amit Trivedi for Andhadhun.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmaavat.

Shankar Ehsaan Loy for Raazi.

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dhadak (Dhadak), Gulzar for Ae Watan (Male) Raazi, Irshad Kamil for Mere Naam Tu (Zero), Jaideep Sahni for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun), Shellee for Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male): Abhay Jodhpurkar for Mere Naam Tu (Zero), Amit Trivedi for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun), Arijit Singh for Ae Watan (Male) Raazi, Arijit Singh for Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety), Sukhwinder Singh for Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju).

Playback Singer (Female): Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf for Dilbaro (Raazi), Shreya Ghoshal for Ghoomar (Padmaavat), Sunidhi Chauhan for Ae Watan (Female) Raazi, Sunidhi Chauhan for Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya (Sanju), Tulsi Kumar for Paniyon Sa (SatyamevJayate).