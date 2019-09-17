Talented actress Radhika Apte is all set to host the IIFA Rocks awards and she looked breathtaking as she walked down the green carpet.

Dressed in a two-tone shimmery silver jumpsuit, Radhika Apte definitely did turn some heads as she gracefully walked the carpet. Further highlighting the look with a hair updo and statement earrings, Radhika Apte looked all ready to set the stage on fire both her looks and her hosting. Adding on to the wow factor were the deep side cuts on her outfit and her perfectly done nude lips.

Radhika Apte who is known to mould herself into any character has carved a niche for herself both on the big screen and on the digital front as well. This time too she has taken it on herself to keep the audience hooked on to the award show till the very end.

The star is currently in a beautiful place career-wise as her last two films Andhadhun and Padman were well applauded and felicitated at the 66th National Film Awards. Further, the actress is all set to enter the international space where she will be seen essaying the role of a spy, the news of which has already excited her fans who can't wait to see the end result.

Adding to all the amazing projects is the actress is next film where she will star alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress has already completed the first schedule of the film which was shot in Lucknow and fans can't contain their happiness to see this pair who have already set records on their last web series come together once again.