While rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating each other have been doing the rounds since some time now, the duo's reported growing closeness is further adding fuel to the fire.

One entertainment portal reported that Katrina and Vicky are indeed in a relationship, but are not yet ready to make it public. The report stated that they are "inseparable", and are extremely serious about their relationship.

As reported, both of them have had a bitter love-life experience, and hence, they want to give it time before making any announcement. It also stated that Vicky was recently spotted dropping Katrina to a film's shoot, and later picking her up as well.

"They are extremely serious about each other. While many think it's part of film promotions, we think differently. Recently, Vicky was even spotted dropping Katrina to a studio for a brand shoot. Not just that, he even went to pick her up. All this has been happening silently," Bollywood Bubble quoted a source as saying.

Rumours of something romantic brewing between them started after Vicky expressed his liking for Katrina, post his breakup with Harleen Sethi. Some had even speculated that he ended his affair with Harleen for Katrina. However, nothing is confirmed yet as both of them still claim to be single.

On the work front, Katrina has been busy with promotions of her upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Bharat. She will be seen playing lady love of the superstar again. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. It is slated to be released on June 5.

On the other side, after the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky will next be seen in multi-starrer period drama Takht by Karan Johar.