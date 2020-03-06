Holi, the festival of love and colours, is just a couple of days away but for Ambanis, the festivities have already begun. Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who got married to Anand Piramal in 2018, has hosted a lavish Holi party at her residence. And Bollywood celebrities have started arriving at the venue to grace the party with their presence.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and newly weds Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra were seen arriving at Isha Ambani's house.

Rajkummar Rao along with girlfriend Patralekhaa, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and actor Neelam Upadhyaya were also seen at the venue. And more Bollywood stars are expected to arrive at the Holi party. Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, was also seen at the venue wearing a multi-color T-shirt and jeans. Shloka Mehta was also seen with her little nieces.

During the preparation, Isha Ambani was seen posing for pictures while taking a stroll through the garden area. She was wearing a long white dress with various colour splashes on it. She had her hair tied partly in a bun.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky's presence at Isha Ambani's holi party has once again set tongues wagging about their developing relationship. While Katrina has remained mum, Vicky has neither denied or admitted of being in a relationship. He said that sometimes it's better to not open up about personal things adding that love is a great feeling.

And while stars continue to descend at Isha Ambani's house, let's take a look at those who have arrived at the venue.