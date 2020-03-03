Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke million hearts when reports of the much-talked-about couple ending their 6-year-long relationship was all over the internet in 2016. It was then speculated that Ranbir's ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone was the reason behind the split.

However, Katrina in an explosive interview with a men's magazine GQ had spilled the beans on some of her greatest fears in a relationship.

Katrina's insecurities

The insecurities Katrina had in the relationship was evident when she said: "My greatest fear is that if and when I get married and I am standing at the altar or the mandap, he (the groom) may not love me completely. That he may not know his mind well enough to be making those commitments. The anticipation of heartbreak is my only fear."

Further hinting about being unhappy with Ranbir-Deepika working together, she had said, "I can't enforce my will on the people in my life. Their choices are their own. I may not be happy with them but I hope that as they mature or as they evolve, their choices will change!"

Not close to Ranbir's family

"I am not as close to Ranbir's family as I would like. But I would like to hang out with them more. The family would be a defining factor when I make the decision to marry. I am a very responsive person. So, if my partner gives me what I need, I can be the best girlfriend you can wish for."

Ranbir's parents also did not approve of Katrina. His mother Neetu Kapoor was unhappy when the actor moved out of their house to live in with Katrina. Neetu had even skipped the annual Kapoor's Christmas brunch when Katrina accompanied Ranbir to the family gathering.

Ranbir's non-commitment on wedding plans

Ranbir's non-commitment on wedding plans was another big reason for the couple's split. Apparently, the actor would develop cold feet whenever the subject came up. In the interview, Katrina also revealed about her fear of being cheated on.

"See men and women, they're different. Women give birth to babies, men don't. We can't say 'oh equality on all levels, we're all the same. No, our biological needs and bodies are different. Men have been the hunters and the philanderers. Being with an actor has its own set of issues, but the basic differences arise because men are men. Cheaters will cheat anywhere," she had added.