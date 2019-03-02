Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to display his love for Deepika Padukone, and his recent statement shows how secure he is in his married life.

The actor was recently asked if he will be insecure to see his wife Deepika working with her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor in a movie. Ranveer replied to it saying no one can love her the way he does.

"Do I seem like an insecure person, really? I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it's cool," Ranveer said at an event.

"Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement (I made Deepika Padukone my wife, that's an achievement)! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai (No one is tough like your brother)", a funny Ranveer further added.

Not just he does not have any issue in Deepika working with Ranbir, he said he is also willing to feature with the Sanju actor in some film.

"We have had many opportunities to work together but none of them have worked out. But you never say never. I have a feeling it will happen in the near future. Hopefully, I would like it to happen sooner rather than later. And I know he wants to collaborate too. So let's hope it happens. I think it will be quite epic," the Padmaavat actor said.

While Ranveer and Deepika are now happily married, Ranbir is currently dating Alia. There are some rumours doing the rounds that they are also planning to tie the knot in near future. Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen featuring together in Ayan Mukerji's superhero film Brahmastra.