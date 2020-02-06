Armaan Jain recently got married to Anissa Malhotra and their wedding festivities were no less than what we see in Bollywood films -- especially the couple's reception, which was attended by who's who of the industry. But one thing that caught everyone's attention, was Radhika Merchant's joint appearance with the Ambani family.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with their son Anant Ambani and his rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant made their presence in stylish outfits. They also happily posed for photographs and looked happy together giving away strong vibes that Mukesh and Nita Ambani are ready to officially welcome Radhika into the family. Akash Ambani along with wife Shloka Mehta also looked stunning in designer outfits.

Mukesh Ambani introduces Radhika as Ambani

At New Year celebration event in Gujarat's Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani had introduced Radhika as a part of the Ambani family. And the moment Ambani called Anant and Radhika to share the stage with the rest of the family members including Nita Ambani, the audience broke out with loud cheer as a gesture to welcome the new member in the family.

Not many people knew about Radhika Merchant until the news of her engagement to Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, had surfaced on the internet in 2018. Since then, Radhika is almost the part of the Ambani family and is often termed as Ambani's would-be-choti bahu by the media.

And going by the way Radhika has been making appearance with the Ambani family, it looks like the wedding bells for Anant and Radhika may soon start ringing.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant and has worked as a Sales Executive for a real estate firm that designs luxury homes after completing her graduation from the New York University in 2017.