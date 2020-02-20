The Ambanis continues to stay as the richest family in India and it is pretty reasonable for people to be curious to know about even the things happening in the Ambani family. In the past couple of years, the members of the Ambani family have been in the limelight thanks to their extravagant weddings and receptions at Antilia, the second most expensive home in the world. And the ones who always manage to turn heads were the ladies of the Ambani family. And yet again, they have grabbed eyeballs on social media.

A few unseen childhood pictures of Shloka Mehta, daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, her sister Diya Mehta, Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani have surfaced on social media platforms. The pictures will give you a glimpse into their childhood and make you think how simple and normal childhood they had like everyone else.

In the pictures, which are supposedly clicked at their school annual gathering, Isha, Shloka and Diya can be seen holding on to a trophy while Akash strikes a cute pose to the camera. They can also be seen participating in different indoor games and trying to win the game showcasing their unmatched enthusiasm.

Radhika Merchant makes joint appearance with the Ambani family

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant's recent appearance with the Ambani family at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception became a talking point in the industry. Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with their son Anant Ambani and his rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant made their presence in stylish outfits. They also happily posed for photographs and looked happy together giving away strong vibes that Mukesh and Nita Ambani are ready to officially welcome Radhika into the family. Akash Ambani along with wife Shloka Mehta also looked stunning in designer outfits.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare and his wife Shaila Merchant and has worked as a Sales Executive for a real estate firm that designs luxury homes after completing her graduation from the New York University in 2017.