Filmmaker RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has send out a clear warning against creating obstacles for the release of Lakshmi's NTR and he also mocked Nara Lokesh through some morphed photos.

Ram Gopal Varma's recent films were utter flops at the box office. When many thought that his career is over, the filmmaker is creating ripples in the media with his next venture Lakshmi's NTR, which is a biopic on the life of legendary actor NT Rama Rao. The movie focuses on his controversial incidents that occured in the last phase of his life. With NTR: Kathanayakudu bombing, all eyes are set on RGV's movie.

It is known that The controversial director is using the names Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and their families to promote Lakshmi's NTR. He has been ranting against them for some time now and he also called them backstabber of NTR. There were speculations that they might create hurdles of his film's release. He took to his Twitter account to warn them on February 4.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted a morphed picture of himself with a sword in his right hand and wrote, "Aaey #LakshmisNTR release ki yevaraina addosthe Khabardaar Rrreyy NTR Kathanayakudoo kaadhu , Mahanayakudoo kaadhu ra ..Aayana Asalu Nayakudu ..Aa nijam rendu telugu raashtraala prajalakee #LakshmisNTR loni asalu kadhalo telusthundhiraa..Double Khabardaar"

Ram Gopal Varma also took a dig at the makers of NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. He added, "NTR gaaru Asalu Nayakudu , Nenu Mudhuru Naayakudini ..Migatha vaallu rakarakaala vere rakaala naayakulu, vennu potu naayakulatho sahaa Sorry Typo.. NTR gaaru Asalu Nayakudu, Nenu Mudhuru Naa kodukuni ..Migatha vaallu rakarakaala vere rakaala naayakulu, vennu potu naayakulatho sahaa (sic)."

Then filmmaker headed to launch an attack on Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who is the Cabinet Minister for Information Technology, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development in Andhra Pradesh. He wrote, "Awww I am scared looking at his awesome personality..I am not sure who he is but he looks more seriously intense than Dawood Ibrahim, Osama bin laden and Paritala Ravi ..Can someone please tell me who he is?"

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Aravindha sametha 's collections would have been triple times if this super duper amazing new guy was casted instead of ⁦@tarak9999⁩ Someone told me he is in politics but I think he should be in films and I also heard his dialogue delivery is FANTASTIC and his pronounciation is out of the world compared to @tarak9999 So why is he wasting time in politics instead of becoming a film star?"