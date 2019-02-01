RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has made a sensational comment on NT Rama Rao's son Nandamuri Balakrishna. He said that the launch of Lakshmi's NTR trailer depends on NTR: Mahanayakudu release.

It is known that Ram Gopal Varma has been taking an indirect dig at Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Balakrishna for some time now. The failure of NTR: Kathanayakudu has apparently made him gain more strength and confidence about his upcoming movie Lakshmi's NTR. He has now started attacking them directly.

There was a huge amount of curiosity and expectations from NTR: Kathanayakudu. The movie impressed the viewers and got a positive response. But it apparently failed to satiate their hunger and craze for NTR. Which's why the film bombed at the box office. In a bid to cash in on it, RGV released the teaser of Lakshmi's NTR, which impressed the viewers, who asked him to release its trailer.

Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account to respond to them on Thursday night. He said that he would reveal it only after the release date of Mahanayakudu announced. He tweeted, "Main theatrical trailer of #LakshmisNTR will release on a date depending upon when #Mahanayakudu release date will be announced only because of technical psychological and much above all emotional reasons "

Ram Gopal Varma added, "Release date of #LakshmisNTR trailer will be announced the moment when the release date of #Mahanayakudu is announced and this only because NTR from heaven instructed me to do so. NTR from heaven warned me to release the trailer of #LakshmisNTR within exactly 24 minutes of the official announcement of the release date of #Mahanayakudu"

Ram Gopal Varma did not stop there, as he went on to take a dig at the members of Nandamuri family. He wrote, "The very fact that NTR did not bless his own son's #Kathanayakudu is proof that he will only and only bless his wife's #LakshmisNTR and the proof of that will be the clash between the releases of #Mahanayakudu and #LakshmisNTR .. May NTR Bless"