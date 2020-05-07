Rashmi Gautam has finally opened up on her love affair with Sudigali Sudheer and said that they are not great friends in real life, but share a decent relationship.

Sudigali Sudheer and Rashmi Gautam have worked together as anchor and conceptual team leaders in hit TV shows Dhee and Jabardasth. Their stint and sparkling chemistry on those shows have fuelled the speculations that the two are in love with each other. They have refuted the rumours on several times, but the speculations decline to die down any time soon.

In an interview with 123Telugu, Rashmi Gautam spoke her real story and said that she and Sudugali Sudheer are just performers. Both I and Sudheer are actors and performers. We work according to a script and do the best to entertain people. In real life, we are not great friends but share a decent relation. That's about it, said the actress.

After playing supporting roles in several movies, Rashmi Gautam turned heroine with Guntur Talkies and she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the movie. But post this film, she has not got an exciting offer to play the female lead in any film. Despite having this hit, her film career did not take off to an expected level.

Talking about it, Rashmi Gautam said, "Doing Guntur Talkies was a big decision. Many were shocked to see me in such an avatar and the film and my role clicked big time. But at the same time, it made me typecast. I was getting such bold and cheesy roles that were not up to the mark at all. This new image was not getting me good offers and diverse roles. That is the reason, I started reducing doing such films."

Rashmi Gautam is very active on social media and she keeps sharing her views on current affairs. She often gets in to fight with her Twitter followers and she was even trolled heavily on some occasions. She also faced criticism for her rude behaviour with her followers, but she is undeterred by it.

When asked about it, Rashmi Gautam said, "I am not rude to all of them. I am not the one who keeps things sugar-coated and use good language to deal with people. I don't mind being called sexy but minus the abuse, I take it as a compliment when said with the right choice of words. There are few who make personal and nasty comments that I don't like and give them back on the spot."