Ram Charan's performance in his latest outing Rangasthalam has received rave reviews from the hearing-impaired children. The actor's wife Upasana Kamineni has held a special screening for the children at Prasads Labs in Hyderabad.

In the movie, Ram Charan played Chitti Babu, a deaf man who calls himself a sound engineer. The movie is about the challenges he faces in avenging his brother's death. The mega power star delivered a brilliant performance, and won laurels from critics and audience.

Upasana Kamineni, the vice-president of the Apollo Charity, held a special screening of the movie for the hearing-impaired children. The kids from Ashray Akruti, an NGO organisation for hearing impaired, watched the movie and were impressed with Ram Charan's performance.

Later, Upasana Kamineni shared a video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "#rangasthalam for the sweetest & most adorable people in #hyderabad ❤️- thank you team #rangasthalam - u really made so many people happy. #ramcharan Good films touch everyone's heart - even if they are differently abled ."

In the video, the children can be seen watching Rangasthalam. Later, some of them shared their views on the film. They liked the movie very much and wished luck for the film unit.

Fans of the mega heroes were impressed by Upasana's gesture. They shared her post and praised her for the charity work she does.

Rangasthalam is a period drama written and directed by Sukumar while Y Naveen, Y Ravi Shankar and CV Mohan produced it under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni acted as the hero and heroine and Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj essayed crucial supporting roles in the movie.