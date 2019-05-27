An upset director Raghava Lawrence had walked out of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb after the first look of the Hindi remake of his blockbuster film Kanchana was released online without his knowledge by the Khiladi actor. The Tamil filmmaker had tweeted a few days ago that he was stepping down as the film's director citing lack of respect from the film's team. Now, Raghava has now hinted at donning the director's hat again for the project.

In a long note, Raghava said that he was equally upset for the past one week adding that he had waited for a very long time to direct the film and had spent a lot of time in pre-production. He said that the producers of Laxmmi Bomb will be coming to meet him in Chennai and he may once again take on the director's seat if he is given proper respect for his job.

Raghava Lawrence, who was supposed to direct Laxmmi Bomb, was not aware of the release of Akshay Kumar's first look from the film and he learned it from of one of his friends. He had immediately decided to opt of the film.

In his earlier statement, Raghava had said that there were more than one reason for him walking out of this project. He had said he would soon meet Akshay Kumar and submit the film's script as a part of his professional ethics but he would not continue to be in this film.

After Raghava's move, it was reported that the makers of the film are on the lookout of a new director and it was being said that the producers had brought director Farhad Samsi to direct the film.

In the film, Kiara Advani has been paired opposite Akshay and will be playing the role of his onscreen wife. Unlike the original Tamil film, Kiara's role will be meatier and prove to be crucial in the exorcism sequence.

Read the full unedited note of Raghava Lawrence on directing Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar.