Akshay Kumar released the poster of his next project Laxmmi Bomb on Saturday, May 18, and while it received a lot of praises from fans, it has upset its director Raghava Lawrence. Apparently, the poster release decision was made without the knowledge of the director.

Lawrence took to Twitter to make an official announcement on him stepping down as a director of Laxmmi Bomb. While he did not divulge much regarding his decision to quit, the filmmaker did mention that he was informed about the poster release by a third person, which hurt him.

He wrote: "In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of Kanchana."

Lawrence further said: "I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed."

While the ace filmmaker has expressed disappointment as he wasn't satisfied with the first poster of the movie, he also stated that he will hand over the movie's script to Akshay Kumar out of respect.

No sooner did the South filmmaker release the statement, fans poured in to extend their support to Lawrence on his decision. While one user wrote, Very very good decision sir.... #Bollywood need to learn their lessons.", another commented, "Good gesture Master..Respect on U We are with U"

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror-comedy and is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit movie Kanchana. Akshay plays the character of a man who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman. Through Akshay's body, the ghost takes revenge from those who caused her death. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and is slated to release on June 5, 2020.

