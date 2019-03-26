Akshay Kumar is one such superstar who has been coming up with 3-4 movies every year, and each one of those has been doing good box office business. Even his latest release Kesari has had an excellent start with a collection of around Rs 21 crore on opening day. However, none of Akshay's film have been doing the expected business at the box office.

It has been observed that Akshay lately has been featuring in highly content oriented as well commercially viable films. Despite being released on national holidays, Akshay's movies have not been performing as good as expected at the box office.

Most of his films start with good box office collection, but slow down after the first weekend, thereby, restricting the lifetime business of his films to around Rs 120-150 crore. He has as many as 10 films crossing Rs 100 crore, but none of his films till date has reached Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Even his latest film Kesari started on a high note, but failed to register any major growth in its business over the weekend. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the movie witnessed a massive fall in its collection on Monday, which shocked most of the trade experts too.

Akshay is one of the top superstars of Bollywood, and it is perplexing to see this trend of his films dying down at the box office after a set period of time. So, why are Akshay's movies underperforming at the box office despite being high on content and entertainment?

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel has spoken about a few things that according to him might be the reasons behind Akshay's films not performing at the box office as per the expectations.

First, he said Akshay has been doing too many films a year, which has been going against him. Sumit stated that as Akshay does at least 3-4 films a year, people have been losing interest in watching his movies. He backed his argument by taking example of the Khans, who do not release more than two films a year, thereby keeping the masses' curiosity high.

Secondly, the trade expert opined that as Akshay has been focussing more on content oriented films, he has not been able to pull the single screen audience much. His films have mostly been doing well at the multiplexes only, which restricts the business.

Sumit's third argument is little off the track, but he strongly believes in it too. He said that there has been a notion that Akshay associates himself with the ring-wing politics, and hence, anti-right wing supporters have been avoiding Akshay's films.

Watch the video where Sumit puts forward his opinion.