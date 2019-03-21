Rating Kesari

Depicting real-life incidents on celluloid is a tough job because it requires a lot of precision and at the same time, it needs to be entertaining as well. Based on the historic battle of Saragarhi in 1897, Kesari is one such movie that portrays the valour of 21 Sikh soldiers in an enthralling and impactful manner.

STORYLINE

Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar) leads a team of 36th Sikh regiment deployed at Saragarhi fort under the British rule. It is a small team comprising 21 Sikh soldiers. The movie is based on the historic battle between these 21 Sikh soldiers and around 10,000 Afghan invaders, belonging to the Afridi and Orakzai mountain tribe.

Kesari is a film that shows how bravely these 21 Sikh soldiers fought against the huge Afghan army and sacrificed their lives for the glory of the Sikh community and the motherland.

PERFORMANCES

Akshay Kumar as havildar Ishar Singh is extremely good. He portrays the character with ease and showcases both its soft and robust sides efficiently. He is known as one of the best action stars of the industry and he proves it again with his stunts in this movie.

Parineeti Chopra has a limited role in Kesari and is included just to showcase the mushy side of Akshay's character. Apart from Akshay, all other actors portraying the characters of the Sikh soldiers also did a good job.

POSITIVES

The second half of Kesari is extremely thrilling. It is full of high-octane action and never includes a dull moment. Akshay's solo fight sequence in the climax gives goosebumps. Dialogues are powerful and there are a number of shots that deserve special applause. It also holds some very strong messages.

NEGATIVES

The first half is a little sluggish. There are a few sequences that appear little over-dramatic and surreal.

VERDICT

Kesari is a powerful film that invokes strong emotions but at the same time is entertaining. It is blessed with some impressive action sequences and impactful dialogues. It is little over-dramatic at certain parts and surreal but also makes you feel proud of being an Indian. Overall, Kesari is definitely a good movie to watch.