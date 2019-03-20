Akshay Kumar's Kesari has been one of the most awaited flicks of this year, and looks like the wait was worth it. Some critics and industry folks have already watched the movie, and have come out with their review.

Kesari is being called a must watch movie for every Indian. Based on the real-life battle of Saragarhi, Kesari is all about the courage and patriotism of 21 Sikhs who fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is being highly appreciated for various reasons. The main highlights of Kesari are its action, dialogues and the screenplay. It is being called a fast-paced film with no dull moment.

Akshay Kumar has been winning a lot of accolades for his performance in the film. In fact, it is being called his best performance till date. Although Parineeti Chopra does not have much screen presence, she also plays her part well. The supporting cast too is impressive.

The trailer of Kesari had impressed most of the viewers, and now looks like the movie is even more brilliant.

Check some of the initial reviews and rating of Kesari:

Taran Adarsh: Kesari- Outstanding. Chronicles a significant chapter from history brilliantly... Nationalism, patriotism, heroism, scale and soul - #Kesari has it all... Akshay's career-best act... Anurag Singh's direction terrific... Don't miss! 4*/5*

Amul Vikas Mohan: @akshaykumar is a lion and a man possessed especially in the last 20 mins of #Kesari!!! This is one of his career best easily.

Nishant Bhuse: Speechless #Kesari got goosebumps, a true tribute to the martyrs who were lost in history @akshaykumar top notch performance, startling supporting cast, tight screenplay & hard-hitting dialogues. A masterpiece

Shashank Khaitan: 'Kesari' is a very powerful film, of courage and sacrifice. @SinghAnurag79 congratulations on an awesome Hindi debut. You have created an amazing world. The action sequences and dialogue punches of the film give you goosebumps.

Vajir Singh: #Kesari is all about honour, courage and valour told with conviction. Here's to the gutsy team, @DharmaMovies #TeamKesari Go for colour Kesari, this Holi. Winner, at heart and ticket counters. Congrats

Stay tuned for more detailed critics' review and rating of Kesari.