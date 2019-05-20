After Raghava Lawrence opted out of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar has taken control of the project and will take a decision to hire a new director. Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of horror comedy Kanchana 2: Ganga (2015), also known as Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga. Actress Kiara Advani is there in the female lead.

The original film is a Tamil horror comedy film written, produced and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The filmmaker also stars in the leading role in Kanchana 2 Tamil, along with Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kovai Sarala. Lawrence directed and starred in the 2011 original Kanchana as well, known as Muni 2: Kanchana. The film was remade in Kannada as Kalpana 2 in 2016.

Raghava Lawrence was on board to direct the Hindi remake, which would have also marked his Bollywood debut. But there was a rift with the makers of the Hindi version when the first poster of Laxmmi Bomb was released on social media without the knowledge of the director.

Following this, Raghava Lawrence stepped down from his position as director of Laxmmi Bomb, but promised to hand over the script of the film to Akshay Kumar as a mark of respect for the actor. The director said in a statement on Twitter:



Hi dear friends and fans, There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director. I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is not professional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I'm going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success. Love, Raghava Lawrence.

Laxmmi Bomb is produced by Cape of Good Films along with actor Tusshar Kapoor's Tusshar Entertainment and fashion designer Shabinaa Khan's Shabinaa Entertainment. After Raghava Lawrence's exit, the makers held a meeting on May 18 and decided to bring in a new director, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The film is written by Farhad Samji, who is also the writer and director of Akshay Kumar's film Housefull 4. Will Farhad be roped in for Laxmmi Bomb as the director?