Tamil filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has walked out of Laxmmi Bomb, which is the Hindi remake of Kanchana after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar released its first look without his knowledge on Saturday.

Akshay Kumar released the first look of Laxmmi Bomb on his Twitter page on May 18. The actor also wrote, "Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Directed by Raghava Lawrence."

Kiara Advani, who is playing the female lead in Laxmmi Bomb, also tweeted its first look and wrote, "Excited to announce the date of my next film with the one and only @akshaykumar #LAXMMIBOMB on 5th June 2020shoot in progress! Fox Star Studios Presents #ACapeofGoodFilms Production in association with @RowdyGabbar @tusshark89 Written by Farhad Samji Directed by @offl_Lawrence."

Raghava Lawrence, who was to direct Laxmmi Bomb, was not aware of this release and he learned it from of one of his friends. He immediately decided to opt of the film. He tweeted, "Dear Friends and Fans! In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana."

Raghava Lawrence, who was to make his debut in Bollywood with Laxmmi Bomb, also tweeted a couple of photos featuring his detail statement on this development. In his statement, he said that there are more than one reason for him walking out of this project. He would soon meet Akshay Kumar and submit his script as a part of his professional ethics. But he would not continue to be in this film.

Here is the detailed statement of Raghava Lawrence released on his Twitter account:

Hi dear friends and fans, There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells "Don't step into any house where there is no respect". In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, 'Laxmmi Bomb', the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don't want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie's first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I'm also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn't happen to any director. I can hold back my script because I haven't signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won't do it because it is not professional. I'm ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I'm going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success. Love, Raghava Lawrence.