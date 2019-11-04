Punarnavi Bhupalam has congratulated Rahul Sipligunj and Sreemukhi, the winner and runnerup of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, respectively. She lauded the tough fighting spirit of the lady tiger.

Star Maa organized the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 on its 105th day. All the evicted contestants attended the event, which witnessed several entertainment programmes. Along with others, Punarnavi Bhupalam entertained the viewers with her dance performance. Chief guest Chiranjeevi declared Rahul Sipligunj as the winner and Sreemukhi as the runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

All the viewers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 are aware of the special bonding between Punarnavi and Rahul. She was the happiest person when he won the title of the show. The actress took to Twitter to congratulate the singer on his victory and wish him for his future endeavours.

Punarnavi Bhupalam tweeted, "World biggest reality show #BiggBossTelugu3 winner #RahulSipligunj.. And Wishing you Hearty #congratulations.. So happy for your success and I hope that you get success at every point. May your all desires came true and all the dreams come true."

Punnu added, "I wish you a very good luck for your future. May your life be filled with the Happiness. #Congratulations #RahulSipligunj #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBossTelugu3Winner #RahulSipligunj #BBT3WinnerRahul #BBWinner @Rahulsipligunj #RahulSipligunjBb3winner."

During her stint in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Punarnavi Bhupalam had also maintained a very good relationship with Sreemukhi, who emerged as the top second contestants of the show. The actress heaped praises upon the TV anchor's game spirit and giving a tough fight to other contestants in the house.

Punarnavi tweeted, "Lady tiger #Sreemukhi, Runner-Up of the #BiggBossTelugu3.. Congratulations tough fight you given in the House, Hatsoff for your game spirit and Good luck in all that comes your way in the future. I hope it goes well for you & Thank you sooo much for entertaining us.. "