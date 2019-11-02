Singer Rahul Sipligunj has emerged as the winner of Akkineni Nagarjuna's reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3, while anchor Sreemukhi (Srimukhi) turned the runnerup, according to IBTime India survey [Online voting results].

The stage is all set for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 with the voting process through missed phone calls and HotStar App, ending on Friday midnight. Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza and Baba Bhaskar are the top five finalists of Akkineni Nagarjuna's reality TV show. One of them will walk away with the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh on Sunday.

The audience, who have cast votes to their favourite contestants, are eagerly waiting to know who among the five housemates would bag the trophy. International Business Times India conducted a survey to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Our poll has received an overwhelming response with thousands of the viewers casting their votes to their favourite inmates.

Rahul Siplugunj has received 53.22 percent of the total votes cast in IBTimes India poll and he is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Sreemukhi has ended up as the runner up of the show with 21.57 percent of the votes. Varun Sandesh, Baba Bashkar and Ali Reza have landed in third, fourth and fifth ranks with 13.03, 7.77 and 4.41 percent of the total votes, respectively, as per IBTimes India survey.

Some other entertainment portals have also conducted online surveys and all of them show similar trends for the top two contestants as of the IBTimes India poll. Rahul Siplugunj has topped the ranking list of all those polls with huge margin of votes, while Sreemukhi landed in the second place. Online surveys offer a clear indication of the winner and runner up of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Varun Sandesh and Baba Bhaskar are among the most popular contestants. Vithika Sheru has done heavy campaign for her husband Varun. On the other hand, Baba fans have voluntarily campaigned for him, as he does not have accounts on social media. But shockingly, both of them are lagging behind with huge margins.