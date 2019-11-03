The stage is all set for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and host Akkineni Nagarjuna will announce of Rahul Sipligunj, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Ali Reza and Varun Sandesh as the winner of the show.

This morning, Star Maa released a promo featuring a glimpse at the guest on the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The TV channel also tweeted, "The Final Day and the stage is set for #BiggBossTelugu3 Grand Finale!!! #BB3TeluguFinale Today at 6 PM on @StarMaa."

An hour before the show began, the bosses of Star Maa took to Twitter to remind the viewers of the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. They wrote, "Are you ready to watch the Grand Finale of #BiggBossTelugu3? Sunday evening is going to be too much fun with many more surprises!!! #BB3TeluguFinale Starts today at 6 PM on Star Maa."

It rumoured yesterday that Rahul Sipligunj was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Nagarjuna Akkineni cautioned the viewers that it is fake news. He tweeted, "It's here!! The final day of shoot for the #BiggBossTelugu3 and it's been an incredible journey!! It's going to be LIVE!! do not believe any scrolls, winner updates out there in the social media. Catch the Winner this evening LIVE on @StarMaa."

