It's official. PUBG Mobile has confirmed that its servers will go offline for several hours before it rolls out a stable version of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update to all the players around the world. The update has been available in beta mode, but the masses have been eagerly waiting for the zombie mode - the long-overdue PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 crossover event.

In the past couple of days, PUBG Mobile has been frequently teasing the imminent arrival of Sunset mode, which is now officially called "Zombie: Survive Till Dawn" featuring zombies, tyrants, and bosses from the popular Resident Evil 2 game. In the latest tweet, PUBG Mobile announced that the game will be offline for "maintenance from 12 AM to 8 AM (UTC) on February 18," which in other words means the arrival of a new update.

PUBG MOBILE will be taken offline for maintenance from 12AM to 8AM (UTC) on February 18th. Service may resume sooner or later. Stay tuned! — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 16, 2019

This means PUBG Mobile players in India won't be able to play the game from 5:30 am to 1:30 pm IST on Monday. This is in preparation for the upcoming update rollout on Tuesday, so all players should see a heavy file size to download. Make sure you have a fast and secure Wi-Fi or you might exhaust your daily data limit, even with a generous data plan.

PUBG Mobile players were notified of the maintenance and the reason behind it through an in-game notification on Saturday. In that, the developers mention the new changes that will be introduced in the game, including the "Zombie" mode along with other important changes.

As mentioned in the update notification, "Zombie: Survive Till Dawn" mode will be a time-limited event. From what we've seen in the beta update, the zombie mode [REVIEW] will be available under a separate tab called "Event Mode" and it will only be available during a certain time of the day or night.

Having played PUBG Mobile's zombie mode, we can assure our readers that it is the best crossover event to date. The new event mode challenges your gaming skills to a whole new level and getting that Chicken Dinner won't be so easy after all. But the gameplay will be well worth it. New weapons like the flamethrower, Mini gun OP and a knife to take out zombies and bosses make this special match even more exciting.

Though zombie mode is the main highlight, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update isn't all about that. According to the update notification, the upcoming PUBG Mobile update will add Moonlight weather to Vikendi map, player Spaces, Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music and Sanhok map in Arcade - Quick Match. The update also fixes terrain display bugs for budget devices and past results are now displayed for up to a month.

We do not see anything about PUBG Mobile subscription or BP to UC conversion, which means players will have to wait a bit longer for that. Until then, we bet the zombie mode should keep you busy and entertained. Stay tuned for updates.