PUBG Mobile players are eagerly waiting for the stable build of the next big update v0.11.0. The anticipation is justified as it is going to be the coolest update the game has received in a long time. The biggest highlight of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update might be the introduction of a special zombie mode, but there's a lot more to be excited about.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 beta update is already out and from what we saw, it is going to be a thrilling update complete with zombies marching in Erangel, new Arcade map, PC-level customisations and much more. We tested the beta version of the new update in PUBG Mobile, specifically the limited-period zombie mode, which is the best crossover event so far.

A collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 results in the upcoming sunset mode aka zombie mode. The crossover event has been in the offing for far too long, while Tencent Games teasing its arrival through timely updates. But the exact rollout date of PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update with zombie mode hasn't been revealed.

When will PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update roll out?

It was recently reported that the PUBG Mobile update would be arriving before February 10, according to Mr Ghost Gaming, but there is no update from the developers to back that claim as the date nears. But the company shared another teaser to build up the hype for the upcoming zombie mode.

Must say, the teaser looks scary. But it justifies the upcoming event mode very well.

As per our sources, PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will arrive only by the end of February. The reason for the delay is mainly because the update is still buggy, people familiar with the matter told IBTimes India.

So, if you've been keeping an eye out for the update to arrive sometime this week, don't hold your breath. The beta version of the update we tested seemed to work fine, but the developers are still ironing out some bugs and applying final touches before the stable update is available for millions of users worldwide.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update was rolled out in January. It introduced Season 5 along with new additions such as Mutant AR weapon, new laser sight attachment and several other changes. The zombie mode was initially expected to arrive with 0.10.5 update, but it never happened. In fact, the update introduced some lags and latency in some servers, several players confirmed.

Hopefully, the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update will address all the concerns. Besides zombie mode, PUBG Mobile players can look forward to Sanhok map in Arcade – Quick Match mode, Resident Evil 2 main menu theme and music, Moonlight weather in Vikendi map, air raid adjustments in Sanhok and Vikendi, push-to-talk chat during matches and more.

Are you excited about PUBG's new update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below or tag us in your tweets.