The anticipation for PUBG Mobile's next major update is finally over as the official rollout of 0.10.5 update has commenced. PUBG Mobile revealed complete details about the new in-game update, including patch notes, new season Royale Pass and everything that's new in series of tweets on Friday.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update comes after a lot of anticipation from players around the world, courtesy of the hype built around the update with early peek at the patch notes. But the official changelog for PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 could disappoint many players who'd expected a lot more from the game.

Before we get to that, here's a look at everything PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update brings to players:

New Mk47 AR weapon in Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok. It uses 7.62mm ammo and has two firing modes

New Laser Sight attachment in all maps for better hip fire

Brings "Classic" voice back to the game

Vikendi snow map available while creating rooms

Loot in Vikendi has been tuned for better distribution

Royale Pass Season 5 is here, brings premium outfits, new emotes and Pass upgrade events

Ranked Mode Season 5 is also here with new rewards and adjusted tiers

Model for Swimmer Sandals updated

Share for Deals is back with new tuning

Clan benefit sharing also tuned

Avatar display of Crew Challenge winner adjusted

The shop has also been adjusted

Option to disable Spawn Island announcements

Access supplies from the main menu

When is PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 rolling out?

According to PUBG Mobile, the 0.10.5 update is slowly rolling out to all regions. If you haven't received it yet, keep an eye out for the update as it can arrive anytime. As for Season 5 and new season Royale Pass, players will have to wait until 7:30 a.m. January 19, 2019.

Why is PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 disappointing?

These changes may be exciting for many, but some players who'd seen the rumoured changelog expected more from Tencent Games, the developer of PUBG Mobile. The most exciting and talked-about addition of zombie mode has been given a pass in the 0.10.5 update. This comes as a huge disappointment as players had been sharing screenshots of black blood stains around Erangel map, corpses of the living dead creatures and also a video showing a zombie trapped in the Spawn Island.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update was also highly expected to bring dynamic weather update like rains in Erangel and the critically-acclaimed Night Mode in Vikendi. Another interesting rumoured addition was the ability to track enemies by their footprints on snow in Vikendi map and a stable snow map out of its current beta stage. But none of it has been mentioned in the official changelog.