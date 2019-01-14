PUBG Mobile has another update coming and could be this year's most exciting one as it promises several interesting additions. While the leaked changelog has offered a detailed look at what's coming, PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update was confirmed on Sunday.

PUBG Mobile's confirmation of 0.10.5 update come high on the heels of anticipation for features like zombie mode, stable Vikendi map with night mode addition, new weapons and more. But none of that was revealed by PUBG Mobile, except for the fact that the new update will "bring better tweaks to the loot distribution in Vikendi."

Currently, Vikendi map is still in its beta stage and players have encountered several lags, latency and complained about the loot distribution across the map. While it's easier to find SMGs in Vikendi, AR and sniper rifles are just as difficult, which would instantly make some players agitated. In the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update, Vikendi snow map is going to get better loot.

But the promise of better loot in Vikendi map is only scratching the surface. There's so much more that's coming in the next PUBG Mobile update. Here's a look at everything we know about PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update, which is expected to go live by January 20:

PUBG Mobile will bring new zombie mode, where players will kill hordes of zombies considering quantity is their only strength. Many players have already seen clues about zombie mode across Erangel map with black blood stains on walls and corpses lying around shores. It is going to be interesting to play a new mode with zombies in it.

The next major change is the introduction of stable Vikendi map – which is widely anticipated for a lag-free gaming experience. In addition to that, PUBG Mobile update will add Night Mode to the Vikendi map and allow players to track enemies by their footprints.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is also going to add new weapons, an Mk47 Mutant assault rifle (uses 7.62mm ammo) and G36C and PP-19 Bizon SMGs. A new Laser Sight attachment for Mk47 Mutant AR will also be introduced to improve hip-fire accuracy.

The upcoming PUBG Mobile update will also add FPP driving mode and a new tuk-tuk ride, otherwise known as a rickshaw.