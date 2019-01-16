PUBG Mobile's next big update is just around the corner and with it comes a new Royale Pass season that will bring new themes, skins and more rewards to players. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is expected to go live on January 20, and it'll be a few days before the Royale Pass Season 5 goes live as per the tradition.

PUBG Mobile is currently in its RP Season 4, which comes to an end on January 17. Like last time, the new season will begin within a few days of the new update rollout. While the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update is expected to bring a slew of new features and introductions, which we've extensively covered in our previous posts, here's a first look at everything Royale Pass Season 5 will bring to the game.

Twitter handle PubgmCommunity has shared several screenshots of items from PUBG Mobile Season 5, which includes new outfits, skins for guns and cars and a completely new apocalypse theme. It is clearly hinting at the arrival of zombie mode, which has been teased by PUBG Mobile and several leaks have confirmed it.

Check out the leaked Season 5 stuff below:

All these new additions certainly look interesting. But there's so much more PUBG Mobile players can be excited about. New additions like a stable Vikendi map, new Mk47 Mutant AR gun, zombies, night mode in Vikendi map, new tuk-tuk vehicle and FPP driving mode. An interesting rumour suggests players will finally be able to convert their BP points to UC, which is widely used to purchase skins for guns, vehicles as well as new outfits. Stay tuned for updates.