PUBG Mobile is clearly one of the hottest topics in the gaming industry. While the game is being treated with bans in some Indian states, it continues to engage players with frequent updates. The most recent update v0.10.5 was rolled out to users this month, only to find out that it did not include half the things leaked patch notes had suggested.

PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update's disappointment doesn't seem to last long as Tencent Games is testing PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update, which brings the coolest features like zombie mode in Erangel, moonlight mode in Vikendi and more.

The zombie mode in PUBG Mobile dubbed as Sunset is a limited-period event, which summons zombies, tyrants and bosses from Resident Evil 2 to attack players who are already trying to survive till the end to win "Chicken Dinner." PUBG Mobile 0.11.5 update is still in beta, which needed to be downloaded separately via an APK to test the much-awaited zombie mode. Here's what we think of it.

PUBG Mobile zombie mode review

Zombie mode in PUBG Mobile is not only a limited-period event but available in time intervals. When I downloaded the beta version of the game, a separate game app appeared on the home screen. Launching the beta app required signing up as if it's the first time. There's no interaction between beta and stable app, so you don't have to worry about losing points or settings.

The new zombie mode can be accessed via a special tab called Event Mode, alongside Classic and Arcade. The brief description for the zombie mode reads: "Stay alive for 2 nights while defending yourself from zombies while killing enemies during the day. the last player standing wins."

It may sound simple, but it is not. The zombie mode always keeps you on your feet, giving little time to strategise. The zombie mode picks a part of the Erangel map, similar to Arcade matches, and lets you survive in the safe zone by killing enemies and zombies.

Unlike the zombie mode description, the living dead creatures from Resident Evil 2, including zombies, tyrants and bosses, attack us during the day as well but in limited numbers. When it is night, the number of zombies multiply quickly and attack in large numbers. There are only two nights in the zombie mode when it's better to focus on zombies than enemies.

There are new weapons I came across during my gameplay. There's a combat knife, effective in killing zombies in close range, but 3 bullets can kill a zombie from any range. But my favourite weapon is the flamethrower, which is quite refreshing having played with guns and grenades all the time.

Killing zombies and other RE2 creatures can be rewarding. I found ammunitions for my guns, scopes and rare guns on killing the living dead humans and bears. This made killing zombies not just fun but also helps gear up better to combat against enemies as the safe zone gets smaller.

I loved the whole Resident Evil 2 feel in PUBG Mobile with themed background music and the scary sounds of zombies walking around.

The good thing about the mode is that the zombies don't come unannounced. In addition to the audio cues, there are arrows pointing from which direction zombies are coming. As the zombies get closer, they attack with their hands, but there's also a green liquid that zombies can spit at players to cause damage.

What I learned from playing in zombie mode is to find a secure place with enough room to run around, usually building terraces, when it's the night. This will help you kill zombies while moving around the open space. The zombies tend to catch up on you, so keep those guns reloaded and use grenades when at a safe distance.

After playing the classic matches in Erangel, zombie mode doesn't give time to strategise. During the day, you'll find enemies so use that to take them out. Make sure you keep an eye out on the shrinking safe zone.

PUBG Mobile zombie mode in its beta stage allows 60 players in total, which we expect to reach the usual 100 upon full version release. Another important thing to note is that the new mode only allows squads, so if you're planning to go solo, you'll automatically be paired with three random people. In fact, it is best to work in team as at least one player can watch out for enemies while the others can take care of the zombies.

The best part of the entire gameplay in beta was that it was lag free. I'm impressed by how well the company has executed RE2 crossover. The zombie mode is already as stable as it gets, but the fact that the company is still working to improve the new version of the game is reassuring.

PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update deserves all the praise and it is indeed the coolest update so far and players will be getting it soon.